 
menu
South Africa Sport 15.2.2018 01:30 pm

Birkett and McGregor charge into Dusi lead

Wesley Botton
Andy Birkett. Photo: Anthony Grote/Gameplan Media.

Andy Birkett. Photo: Anthony Grote/Gameplan Media.

It’s business as usual on the opening day.

Firm favourites Andy Birkett and Hank McGregor stormed clear on the opening day of the annual river race on Thursday, surging to a comfortable lead in the Dusi Canoe Marathon in KwaZulu-Natal.

Seven-time winner Birkett and world champion McGregor completed the first stage of the 124km contest in 2:41:11, nearly two minutes ahead of former winner Siboniso Khwela and Siseko Ntondini, who finished in 2:43:07.

Former world champion Adrian Boros and Carl Folscher were edged into third spot in the K2 contest, one second further back.

Meanwhile, sisters Jordan and Cana Peek made a spectacular comeback after swimming at Ernie Pearce weir.

Despite losing touch with the leaders and slipping back to eighth place, they charged through the field to win the first stage in 3:12:32.

The sibling duo held off Christie Mackenzie and former Olympic sprint medallist Bridgitte Hartley to take an advantage of more than five minutes into Friday’s second leg.

Jenna Ward and Hungarian partner Vanda Kiszli were lying in third position in the three-day battle.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.



hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.