 
menu
South Africa Sport 19.1.2018 04:41 pm

SA Olympic medallist in trouble over possible doping

AFP
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 24: Henri Schoeman of South Africa in the mens triathlon during day 1 of the 20th Commonwealth Games at the Strathclyde Country Park on July 24, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JULY 24: Henri Schoeman of South Africa in the mens triathlon during day 1 of the 20th Commonwealth Games at the Strathclyde Country Park on July 24, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

Triathlon ace Henri Schoeman fingered in a failed test after another hack from Russian group Fancy Bears.

World Triathlon bosses have opened a doping investigation against South African Olympic medallist Henri Schoeman.

Russian hacking group Fancy Bears have claimed the 26-year-old tested positive for the banned glucocorticoid prednisolone during the Games in Rio last year, where he took bronze.

The International Triathlon Union said in a statement that it had been informed about the allegations against Schoeman and immediately launched an investigation, with the athlete’s cooperation.

Should he get disqualified, South Africa will still get the bronze medal as Richard Murray ended fourth in that race.

For more sport your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

VALUE BET

RACE MEETING

hot tips of the day

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.