SA Olympic medallist in trouble over possible doping

World Triathlon bosses have opened a doping investigation against South African Olympic medallist Henri Schoeman.

Russian hacking group Fancy Bears have claimed the 26-year-old tested positive for the banned glucocorticoid prednisolone during the Games in Rio last year, where he took bronze.

The International Triathlon Union said in a statement that it had been informed about the allegations against Schoeman and immediately launched an investigation, with the athlete’s cooperation.

Should he get disqualified, South Africa will still get the bronze medal as Richard Murray ended fourth in that race.

