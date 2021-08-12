Gelant back in the WP No 15 jersey for clash with the Pumas

Sports Staff

Warrick Gelant will make his first start for Western Province this year in the Currie Cup encounter with the Pumas at Newlands on Sunday.

Gelant made his return from injury off the replacements bench last week and has been named at fullback in one of five changes to the starting line-up for the clash with the Mpumalanga team, with kick-off at 4pm on Sunday.

Experienced centre Juan de Jongh will captain the team and form a midfield partnership with Dan du Plessis, with Rikus Pretorius set to make an impact in the second half.

In the forward pack Evan Roos and Johan du Toit come into the starting loose trio to link up with Nama Xaba, while the only other change is in the front row, with loosehead prop Leon Lyons in the starting XV this week.

Coach John Dobson said that his team are intent on building on their hard-fought win at home last week.

“This is a crucial phase of the season for us and we are keen to build on our win against the Cheetahs last week,” said Dobson.

“We know there are a number of areas where we can improve and this match is another great opportunity to raise our standards and show what we are capable of.

“We have got some seriously talented players coming into the mix this week and the focus is on delivering an 80-minute performance of real quality at Newlands.”

WP: Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Juan de Jongh (capt), Dan du Plessis, Edwill van der Merwe, Tim Swiel, Paul de Wet, Evan Roos, Johan du Toit, Nama Xaba, JD Schickerling, David Meihuizen, Sazi Sandi, Scarra Ntubeni, Leon Lyons. Bench (from): Andre-Hugo Venter, Dian Bleuler, Neethling Fouche, Ernst van Rhyn, Deon Fourie, Godlen Masimla, Rikus Pretorius, Tristan Leyds, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, De Wet Marais.