CSA constitution approved, opening the door for new board

The six-member nominations committee for the new executive should be in place later this week.

Cricket South Africa’s members council has approved the new constitution that embraces the governance recommendations of the interim board based on the Nicholson Report, which means the organisation can now move on to the process of choosing the new board made up of independent and non-independent directors.

The interim board clarified the process on Wednesday by which these directors would be appointed.

The Nominations Committee should be in place later this week and that six-member panel will comprise either a men’s or women’s former international player nominated by the SA Cricketers Association, alongside a former CSA president nominated by the interim board, a members council representative and people from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Institute of Directors and the Legal Practice Council.

“All the applications are under lock and key in the office and will be passed on directly from the office to the nominations committee as soon as they are in place,” said interim board spokesperson Judith February.

The planning for the long-delayed CSA AGM can now go ahead, with the election of the new board likely to happen around May 14, which is when the extended tenure of the interim board is set to end.

Interim board chair Stavros Nicolaou said he was looking forward to the focus now moving from the boardroom to the field of play.

“Cricket is now poised to move forward with a new governance structure,” Nicolaou said.

“We look forward to taking the focus away from the boardroom and to the field of play, especially ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

“I would like to thank the members’ council for ensuring that this resolution is passed.”

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa will hold a joint press conference with the interim board and the members council on Friday, at which the federation’s new memorandum of incorporation is expected to be made public as South African cricket finally starts to emerge from two years of poor leadership, in-fighting and enormous damage to its credibility.