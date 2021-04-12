Pakistan win toss, bat in second T20 against Proteas

While the South African team remained unchanged, Pakistan brought in two new players for the second match in the series.

South Africa’s selectors have picked the same XI that did duty in the first T20 match against Pakistan on Saturday for the second match, also at the Wanderers, on Monday.

Pakistan though have made two changes to their team, following their win at the Wanderers. Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Hasnain have come into the side.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Janneman Malan, Wihann Lubbe, Heinrich Klaasen (capt), Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile, Phuhlekwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.