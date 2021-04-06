Gentleman Dupavillon to fill enforcer role for Proteas

Ken Borland

"Daryn is quick and skiddy and brings something different, he takes wickets," said bowling coach Charl Langeveldt on the eve of the crucial third ODI against Pakistan.

Daryn Dupavillon is as decent a gentleman and as kind a soul as you could hope to meet off the field, but the Proteas are hoping that on Wednesday on the field he turns into the sort of brutish fast bowler who would squash ants for fun as he has been earmarked for the enforcer role in the decisive third ODI at SuperSport Park.

Bowling coach Charl Langeveldt confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Dupavillon, who played one ODI against Australia last year as a late replacement, is favoured to come into the side as the replacement for IPL-bound Anrich Nortje, the aggressive paceman who has caused the Pakistan batsmen the most problems, taking seven wickets for 114 runs in his 20 overs.

“To replace Anrich we need an enforcer, someone with good pace and that’s Dupavillon,” Langeveldt said.

“He must be the enforcer now and do Anrich’s job. Daryn is quick and skiddy and brings something different, he takes wickets. He’s been brilliant in the nets, showing a lot of skill and pace. If we can bowl well in the middle overs and take wickets then hopefully that takes care of the back end.”

ALSO READ: Bavuma to manage five ‘new’ Proteas personalities

Langeveldt added that work is ongoing to hone the skills of the bowlers at the death, but he has been pleased to see improvement in that department.

“Our skill at the back end is better, but we still need a lot of improvement if we’re going to win a World Cup,” Langeveldt said.

“At the end of the day it’s about executing well under pressure, and that comes with playing more games. So it’s a massive loss losing Rabada, Nortje and Ngidi to the IPL, but it’s an opportunity for the guys on the fringes to step up and do well.”

The bowling coach also hailed the work done by Andile Phehlukwayo, but he suggested South Africa would not bring in another out-and-out seam bowling all-rounder like Wiaan Mulder, the thinking being that left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj could replace Tabraiz Shamsi and therefore strengthen the lower-order batting a bit.

“It may be hard for Wiaan to get into the team because maybe we will replace Shamsi with Maharaj, who can also do an all-round role for us.

“Lutho Sipamla could also come in but there has been no final decision on the team yet, we’ll wait until we get to the ground in the morning. But Andile has been an important cog, coming on in pressure situations and he has shown he can close the game for us.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.