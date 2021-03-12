Captain Dean Elgar exactly what Proteas need – Maharaj

Sport24 Wire

And the Proteas spinner is just as confident new white-ball captain Temba Bavuma will take the limited overs team to new heights.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj was delighted with the appointments of Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma as national captains.

Last week, Cricket South Africa confirmed that Elgar will be the Proteas’ new Test skipper with Bavuma taking over the leadership of the ODI and T20 sides.

Maharaj, who is a staple in the Proteas Test line-up and who was earmarked as a potential candidate for the Test captaincy role, stated that he was delighted for Elgar.

“I’m really happy for Dean and Temba,” said Maharaj, who starred with both bat and ball in the Dolphins’ win over the Lions in the recent domestic four-day competition.

“Dean has been a long-serving citizen of South African cricket at the top of the order, he is a fighter and gutsy character.”

In February, the Proteas suffered a 2-0 Test series defeat in Pakistan and slipped to sixth in the ICC Test team rankings.

Maharaj believes Elgar’s character is exactly what the Proteas need to improve in red-ball cricket.

“His energy and character might be different towards the Test environment and maybe it’s something we need to get higher honours in Test cricket.”

While the Proteas are only expected to play red-ball cricket later this year, all focus will be on Bavuma and white-ball cricket.

Bavuma’s leadership has turned Lions into champions

Maharaj has witnessed Bavuma’s captaincy skills firsthand as the Proteas duo led their respective teams during last week’s T20 Challenge final, which saw the Lions triumph.

Under Bavuma’s leadership, the Lions went on to seal the season double – winning the One-Day Cup and T20 Challenge.

“Temba has shown his quality in the one-day and T20 formats for the Lions hence why they picked up the trophy,” said Maharaj.

“So, really happy for him and I’m sure he’ll take the Proteas white-ball cricket to better heights.”

The Proteas will only be in action next month for the three ODIs and four T20s against Pakistan at home.

