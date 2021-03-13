Campbell v Liebenberg: D-Day has arrived for boxing fans

Trevor Cramer

The D-Day landings on the beaches of Normandy in 1944 turned the tide in favour of the Allies in World War II.

On Sunday afternoon, the appropriately named Golden Gloves “D-Day” boxing tournament at Emperor’s Palace will settle a protracted war once and for all.

The trash talking and social media “twar” between the camps is over and rising star Rowan “Braveheart” Campbell (12-0-8 knockouts) and wily, ring-wise veteran Ryno “The Lion” Liebenberg (20-7-1-13 ko’s) will finally get to trade leather in the ring.

Campbell, 11 years his opponent’s junior, will put his national and IBO All-Africa super-middleweight titles on the line, with the vacant WBA Pan-African strap also up for grabs.

Such has been the hype surrounding this on-off-on again 12-round contest, that no less than three sanctioning partners across the boxing landscape have joined the feeding frenzy and fallen over one another to garner sanctioning fees and throw their championship belts into the mix.

“When I beat Rowan I will become a two-division SA champion, so, if anything, taking home the national super-middleweight title carries some significance. The other belts, for what they are worth, are just small trinkets on the side,” the former national light-heavyweight champion Liebenberg said.

What does mean more to Liebenberg than any title, is fighting for his nominated child welfare charity – he undertook to donate his entire purse to charity.

“They took all the joy out of this fight for me. I know Rowan trained exceptionally hard as well, but you can’t train your jaw. Rowan has been on the canvas a few times in 12 fights. That will be the deciding factor in this fight,” he said.

In sharp contrast to Liebenberg’s bold predictions, the Campbell camp chose to close ranks and avoid any sideshows or media interaction through the week.

“Ryno is a good, tough fighter but I am ready, I am fit, I’m feeling strong. I just want to put on a good fight and a good performance,” the quietly confident Campbell told The Ring magazine.

Like his opponent, he also doesn’t want to leave the decision in the hands of the judges. “I’m going to win. I am knocking him out.”

Liebenberg is no stranger to disputed decisions, especially in Germany, and some questionable judging bordered on highway robbery, so understandably he wants to take it out of the judges’ hands.

“I always plan to knock the guy in front of me out. I never really want to beat anyone on points. That’s what I’m going in there to do.”

Notwithstanding both fighters’ inactivity, predominantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and taking into account the bad blood between the camps, fight fans should be in for a treat.

For Liebenberg, it will bring down the curtain on his local career. For the ambitious Campbell, it is a watershed clash to determine where his career is heading.

The three-fight card, taking place in a strict bio-controlled environment and closed to spectators, will also feature junior bantamweight Ricardo Malajika (7-0) against Sabelo Ngebinyana (12-4) and junior featherweight, Lodumo Lamati (16-1), who goes into battle with Tanzanian -born Said Mohamed Hassan (16-7-2).

