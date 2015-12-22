Somalia celebrates first televised soccer match

MOGADISHU, SOMALIA – History was made in Somalia last week when fans tuned in for the country’s first live broadcast of a football match which featured military club, Horseed and police-owned Heegan.

Horseed secured a 2-1 victory to win the General Da’ud Cup while millions of Somalis for had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the match on television for in what was a first for the African country.

Tens of thousands of fans also turned up at Banadir Stadium where Heegan, current domestic champions scored their only goal on 32 minutes when Deeq Abdullahi Nur, netted to give his team a narrow lead at half-time.

Horseed immediately stepped-up their attacking play, but were dealt a heavy blow when Kenyan-import Robert Kareithi Meme was sent-off in the 34th minute.

Despite being a man down, Horseed managed to equalise four minutes into the second half when Adaani Barre Isse found the back of the net.

Daniel Matengo would score the match winner on the hour-mark.

Somali Football Federation (SFF) president, Abdiqani Said Arab savoured the historic moment which he said would go a long way in the growth of football in the country.

“In the months to come, we will, at least, try to have some of the ‘hottest’ matches televised and I am sure we will finally approach our target which is to get every Somalia match screened live” he added.

Champions Horseed were 45 million Somali shillings (R1 086 668) richer in addition to the giant trophy, whilst Heegan FC received 25 million Somali shillings (R603 704) for finishing runners-up.

General Da’ud Cup is an annual football event in Somalia held in memory of General Da’ud Abdulle Hersi, founder of the Somali Army, who passed away in 1965. The SFF has been organizing the event since 1972.

– African News Agency (ANA)