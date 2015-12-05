 Carry On Alice to score in Southern Cross Stakes.

The Cape Summer Season sizzles into action at Kenilworth today with the running of the R1-million World Sports Betting Fillies Guineas (Grade 1) over 1600m.

With the three-year-old form being called into question the racing public are looking for that hero, or heroine, to rescue the reputation of the age group. Many believe Silver Mountain is the one to do it. It is interesting to see trainer Mike Bass has entered her in the Grand Parade Cape Guineas at Kenilworth on Saturday, 19 December where she will take on the colts.

This daughter of Silvano, out of that wonderful mare Our Table Mountain, has won her last three starts with ease, last time overcoming No 15 draw to win the Grade 2 Choice Carriers Championship over 1400m. Sadly, she is drawn poorly again at No 11 this time, but they will be running on the Summer Track which does have a longer run-in and that should help her. Bookmakers are taking no chances and have priced her up at 11-20.

One can expect some good performances from the likes of Bela-Bela and Noor, both unbeaten in two starts, but just how good they are will be tested by Silver Mountain and Aldo Domeyer.

Carry On Alice needed her last run when going down a head to Little Genie in the Listed Gardenia Stakes over 1000m at Turffontein but with that run under her belt, I fully expect her to turn around that defeat in the Grade 2 Southern Cross Stakes over the same distance, despite being 0.5kg worse off.

She will be a lot fitter this time and will have S’manga Khumalo back in the irons. A bigger threat could come from Mike de Kock-trained Entisaar who found 1400m too far in the Choice Carriers and will enjoy the return to 1000m. Anthony Delpech takes the ride.