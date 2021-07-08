Sport
Rugby | Sport
AFP
1 minute read
8 Jul 2021
12:01 pm

Former Masters champion jailed for assault and theft

AFP

The former golf star from Argentina is set to spend two years behind bars.

Argentine golfer Angel Cabrera (right) speaks with his lawyer Carlos Hairabedian, before a hearing as part of his trial for "gender violence and theft" in Cordoba, Argentina on Wednesday. Picture: Diego Lima / AFP

Argentine golf champion Angel “Pato” Cabrera was sentenced to two years prison Wednesday for assaulting his former partner and stealing her mobile phone.

The ruling by a court in the central city of Cordoba was broadcast on television.

The 51 year-old golf star — who won the 2007 US Open and 2009 Masters — was found guilty of striking Cecilia Torres Mana, 37. The two were partners between 2016 and January 2019.

During the trial Torres Mana described incidents of violence against her that were confirmed by witnesses. Video from security cameras also showed Cabrera threatening her.

Prosecutor Laura Battistelli said that it was important that gender violence was taken into consideration, which served as an aggravating factor.

Cabrera was arrested in Rio de Janeiro in January at Argentina’s request. He was extradited to Argentina in early June.

The fallen golf star — one of the most successful Latin Americans to play the sport — maintains his innocence, and Cabrera’s lawyer has vowed to appeal.

The golfer faces other cases of domestic violence, including one filed by his ex-wife and mother of his two children in 2016.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Golf: British Open winner to earn close to R30 million
7 days ago
7 days ago

SPORT

Garrick Higgo: From friendship with Gary Player to winning in the USA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SPORT

SA's Olympic golfers named following Oosthuizen's 'withdrawal'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SPORT

Oosthuizen banks R19 million, says he will keep 'knocking'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Golf: British Open winner to earn close to R30 million
7 days ago
7 days ago

SPORT

Garrick Higgo: From friendship with Gary Player to winning in the USA
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SPORT

SA's Olympic golfers named following Oosthuizen's 'withdrawal'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago

SPORT

Oosthuizen banks R19 million, says he will keep 'knocking'
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago