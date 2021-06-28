Sport
Cricket | Sport
AFP
3 minute read
28 Jun 2021
6:28 am

Linde and Shamsi lead Proteas to win over West Indies

AFP

While the South African batsmen failed to capitalise on a good start, the bowlers came to the party to help the team draw level at 1-1 in the five-match series.

Proteas spinner George Linde celebrates the dismissal of Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies during the teams' second T20 match in Grenada on Sunday. Picture: Randy Brooks / AFP

South Africa’s spinners starred as the Proteas rebounded from a hammering in the first encounter of the five-match T20 International series to defeat the West Indies by 16 runs in the second fixture at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

Defending what appeared to be another modest total of 166 for seven, George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi combined for three vital wickets in eight economical overs to limit the home side to 150 for nine in reply.

It leaves the series locked at 1-1 going into the third match at the same venue on Tuesday.

Opening batsman Andre Fletcher top-scored for the home side with 35 but it was a late assault by Fabian Allen, who smashed five sixes in 34 off just 19 balls, which caused the only anxiety for Temba Bavuma’s team.

With 36 required off the final over from Lungi Ngidi, Allen crashed sixes off the first two balls.

However the pacer held his nerve and dismissed the danger man to put smiles back on South African faces after they saw the West Indies top-order power-hitters at their best in the first match a day earlier when they reached a target of 161 with five overs to spare for the loss of only two wickets.

Man of the match

Linde, who earned the man of the match award and dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell for final figures of two for 19, said his team’s performance in the first match forced them to take a hard look at themselves.

“It was about getting back to basics because we know we could have done a lot better in that first match,” said the left-arm orthodox spinner.

“It was surprising for me the amount of spin I was able to get from the pitch today. I have to give a lot of credit to Shamsi. He was outstanding again today for us.”

Shamsi’s wrist-spin accounted for West Indies captain Kieron Pollard through four testing overs in which he conceded 16 runs.

It was their efforts which deprived the Caribbean side’s vaunted batting line-up from developing any momentum in the vital middle overs of their innings.

South Africa batting

Earlier, Obed McCoy’s pace variations proved a handful for the South Africa who faltered after a bright start from openers Reeza Hendricks (42) and Quinton de Kock (26), who raced along at better than ten runs per over before they were separated in the seventh over with the score on 73.

At 95 for one halfway through the innings South Africa were well poised for a total closer to the 200-run mark.

But they could only manage to get another 71 runs in final ten overs despite a top score of 46 from Bavuma.

Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair removed both openers, however it was the impact of McCoy which frustrated the visitors most when they were seeking to press on the accelerator.

Cleverly mixing up the pace of his deliveries, the Vincentian seamer claimed the wicket of the experienced David Miller before adding Henrich Klaasen and Linde to his list of victims to finish with the impressive figures of three for 25 from his four overs.

 

 

 

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

TENNIS

Preview: Curtain up for record-chasing Djokovic at Wimbledon
8 seconds ago
8 seconds ago

SPORT

Lions tour of South Africa not in doubt - rugby boss Erasmus
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SPORT

Lions tour blow as Springbok players test positive for Covid
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SPORT

Garrick Higgo: From friendship with Gary Player to winning in the USA
18 hours ago
18 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

TENNIS

Preview: Curtain up for record-chasing Djokovic at Wimbledon
8 seconds ago
8 seconds ago

SPORT

Lions tour of South Africa not in doubt - rugby boss Erasmus
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

SPORT

Lions tour blow as Springbok players test positive for Covid
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

SPORT

Garrick Higgo: From friendship with Gary Player to winning in the USA
18 hours ago
18 hours ago