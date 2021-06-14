VIDEO: Faf says he ‘will be fine’ after sickening head collision

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The former Proteas captain has fortunately been released from hospital and is recovering after a nasty head collision while fielding.

Former South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis said he is suffering from memory loss following a sickening collision while fielding during a match in the United Arab Emirates.

Du Plessis suffered concussion after crashing head first into the legs of a fellow fielder, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain, while diving to stop a boundary during the Pakistan Super League match between his team, the Quetta Gladiators, and Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Du Plessis was taken to hospital for checks and later tweeted that he was okay, but was suffering from memory loss.

Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love. ❤️ — Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) June 13, 2021

Du Plessis is playing in the previously suspended Pakistan Super League in the UAE after being left out of the Proteas squad for their tour of the West Indies.