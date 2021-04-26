Sport
Wales to host Boks in autumn Test series

The Welsh Rugby Union is hoping to stage the matches in front of a capacity 74 500 crowd as Covid-19 restrictions are eased across Britain.

Duane Vermeulen (left) and Siya Kolisi in action for the Springboks in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semifinal against Wales. Picture: Getty Images

 

Six Nations champions Wales will host world champions South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Fiji in their autumn Test series, rugby chiefs announced on Monday.

The All Blacks, making their first visit to Cardiff since 2017, kick off the series at the Principality Stadium on October 30 and will offer Wayne Pivac’s squad a stern test as Wales seek a first win in the fixture since 1953.

ALSO READ: Excluded Cheetahs demand answers from SA Rugby

They take on the Springboks the following weekend in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Japan before a game against Fiji on November 14.

Wales round off their schedule against the Wallabies, aiming for a third consecutive win against them for just the second time since the two teams first met in 1908.

“This is a huge autumn series fixture list and we are already looking forward to it, especially with the prospect of having supporters back at Principality Stadium,” said head coach Pivac, whose team won the 2021 Six Nations, played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

“It would be close to 21 months since we have had the chance to play in front of our fans at our home stadium, so it is hugely exciting to have the fixtures announced.”

The Welsh Rugby Union is hoping to stage the matches in front of a capacity 74 500 crowd as Covid-19 restrictions are eased across Britain.

Steve Phillips, WRU Group CEO said: “It is our aim and ambition to deliver the Autumn Nations Series 2021 with full crowds.

“We are working alongside Welsh government and Public Health Wales to ensure this is done correctly and safely.”

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Bok focus: Fullback and lock the two areas of concern?
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

SPORT

Is Jasper Wiese going to be one of the surprise Bok picks?
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

SPORT

Specman's Bok test run set for old stomping ground Loftus
1 day ago
1 day ago

WORLD SPORT

Bok Etzebeth says he'll be ready for 'massive' Lions tour
4 days ago
4 days ago


