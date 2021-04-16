UPDATE: Pakistan bowlers blast Proteas away in final T20

Ken Borland

The only South African batsman to offer any meaningful resistance was Rassie van der Dussen, who struck a quality half century.

South Africa were bowled out inside 20 overs for the first time in more than a year as they were skittled for a meagre 144 in the fourth and final T20 International against Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The Proteas, needing to win the match in order to share the series, started well enough as they reached 109 for two in the 13th over. But outstanding seam bowling saw them lose seven wickets for only 35 runs as they posted their lowest all-out total since Australia shot them out for just 96 at Newlands in February 2020.

Aiden Markram again looked in prolific touch, hitting Mohammad Nawaz’s first four balls for 11 runs, but he was then trapped lbw by the left-arm spinner’s arm ball, a bit unluckily as the batsman’s review showed it was umpire’s call for both height and hitting leg-stump. Janneman Malan scored 33 off 28 deliveries as he put on 57 for the second wicket with Rassie van der Dussen.

The ever-reliable Van der Dussen went on to score his fourth T20I half-century, but he had just reached the milestone when things again fell apart for the Proteas around the 13th over.

Van der Dussen drove Haris Rauf off the bottom of the bat to a deep, wide mid-on, falling for 52 off 36 balls, the over after captain Heinrich Klaasen (9) had also been caught mistiming a ball into the deep off Faheem Ashraf.

Malan and Van der Dussen would end up being the only batsmen to reach double figures as Pakistan’s pacemen, keeping to a good, full length on a pitch that was slower than two days ago, ripped through the rest of the batting.

Faheem was outstanding, taking three for 17 in his four overs, Haris took two for 18 in three-and-a-half overs and Shaheen Shah Afridi also bowled extremely well to concede just 19 runs in his four overs and take a wicket.