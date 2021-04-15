Goodhue, Moody join All Blacks’ growing sick list

AFP

The All Blacks hope to play a 15-Test schedule this year, but injuries are becoming a growing problem.

Centre Jack Goodhue and prop Joe Moody have joined a growing list of All Blacks sidelined by injury as the rigours of a gruelling Super Rugby Aotearoa season take their toll.

Goodhue and Moody both hobbled off the field as their Canterbury Crusaders defeated Wellington Hurricanes 30-27 on Sunday.

The Crusaders confirmed on Thursday that Goodhue ruptured a ligament in his knee and would undergo surgery that was likely to prevent him playing for the rest of the year.

Moody is also facing a lengthy period out of the game, with the Crusaders saying he does not need surgery but suffered “significant” tissue damage to his foot.

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea suffered a torn knee ligament in the same match and will need up to two months to recover.

The intensity of the all-New Zealand clashes in Super Rugby Aotearoa has also seen All Blacks skipper Sam Cane sidelined for up to six months with a torn pectoral and Liam Squire hit with a season-ending knee injury.

