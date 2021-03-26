Harding 18 good holes away from back-to-back Euro Tour titles

Mike Green

The South African holds a three-shot lead going into the final round in Kenya, where he also won last weekend.

Justin Harding birdied three of the final four holes on Thursday to set himself up for a shot at back-to-back titles on the European Tour as he carded a five-under-par 66 for a three-stroke lead after 54 holes in the Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen Country Club in Nairobi.

Having won the Magical Kenya Open just a few days ago on the same course, Harding’s round gives him a chance to emulate countryman Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who took the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the South African Open in successive weeks at the end of last year.

“I was very pleased to finish the way I did,” said Harding, “especially after the unnecessary bogey I made on 14.”

He in fact made three bogeys in his round, with eight birdies, and, if he were to get picky, he could argue that the bogeys he made on one and four were unnecessary too. They came on holes on which he had made par in the first two rounds. He also made birdie on one in round three, and par on four in all four rounds last week on his way to victory.

But he was quickly into his work after the slow start, with birdies on two and three, and two more on six and nine to turn in two-under 33. He picked up another shot on 11, and then came the bogey on 14. He regathered himself as he relinquished the lead, or a share of it, at that point, and used his accuracy off the tee and some precision approach play to give himself birdie opportunities to convert and retake the lead.

“Maybe getting eight birdies is a surprise given how I felt like I struggled out there,” said Harding. “I couldn’t seem to give myself a good number from the fairway, and at altitude and with the ball as hot as it is, it’s difficult to get club selection right.”

Behind him in a share of second are six players, including halfway leader Daniel van Tonder and another fellow South African in veteran Darren Fichardt. With them on 14-under for the tournament are Scotland’s David Drysdale, Marcus Armitage of England, Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan and Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

Courtesy satourgolf.co.za

