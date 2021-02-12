Windies put Bangladesh under pressure on day two of second Test

AFP

The hosts still required 104 runs to avoid the follow on and only have six wickets in hand.

Shannon Gabriel claimed two wickets and Alzarri Joseph complemented his brilliant batting with a prized scalp to put the West Indies firmly on top in the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

The West Indies reduced Bangladesh to 105-4 at stumps on the second day after posting 409 runs in their first innings on the back of half-centuries from Joshua Da Silva (92), Nkrumah Bonner (90) and Joseph (82).

Mushfiqur Rahim was batting on 27 alongside Mohammad Mithun at the close, helping Bangladesh prevent further embarrassment after the early damage.

Gabriel dismissed opener Soumya Sarkar for a duck in the first over of the innings and then removed one-down Najmul Hossain for four in the next over.

Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque repaired the damage with 56-run for the third wicket before off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall struck.

Da Silva took the catch as Mominul fell for 21 runs.

Joseph dismissed Tamim in the next over for 44 runs to aggravate Bangladesh’s problems.

Da Silva, Joseph and Nkrumah Bonner all came close to centuries earlier as the West Indies dominated Bangladesh to add 186 runs in two sessions they batted before being all out.

After resuming on 223-5, Da Silva and Joseph added 118 runs for the seventh wicket after Bonner missed out on converting his overnight half-century, falling for his career-best knock.

Seamer Abu Jayed and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam finished with 4-98 and 4-108 respectively helping Bangladesh dismiss the West Indies on the stroke of the tea break.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan denied Bonner his maiden Test century, dismissing him for 90 off 209 balls after the right-hander resumed on 74.

Mithun took a good catch at leg slip as Bonner departed after hitting seven boundaries, securing his second fifty in as many innings.

Da Silva brought up his 50 in 86 balls with a reverse sweep off Mehidy before being bowled by Taijul for 92.

Joseph, who batted aggressively followed him soon afterwards, nicking Jayed to wicketkeeper Liton Das. He struck eight fours and five sixes in his 108-ball innings.

Jayed and Taijul soon wrapped up the West Indies innings by picking the wickets of Jomel Warrican (two) and Shannon Gabriel (eight).

The visitors won the first Test in Chittagong by three wickets in a sensational fashion, making 395-7 in the fourth innings in the fifth-highest successful run chase in the 144-year history of Test cricket.

