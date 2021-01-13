John Floyd
Motorsport columnist
4 minute read
13 Jan 2021
7:00 am
Motoring
Formula 1 | Motoring | Motoring News | Motorsport | Premium | Sport | World Sport

Meet F1’s new boss

John Floyd

Italian Stefano Domenicali takes over from outgoing Amercian Chase Carey.

New Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images
It has been a while since I put digits to keyboard, but one needs the time to relax and contemplate the forthcoming season. With a 13 December finale, it has been a month since the action ceased and circuits fell silent, but the Formula One world certainly has not hibernated. Very evident on the staff appointment list, perhaps one the most significant is the move at the top of the F1 tree. Chase Carey, the man who has led F1 as chief executive and executive chairman of the Liberty Media group since January 2017, is due to step down to...

RELATED ARTICLES

SPORT

Semenya wins in Durban, edges closer to Tokyo qualification
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

'Ace is lying about instruction from NWC to suspend me', says Ramaphosa
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

SPORT

'Even with no crowds, Lions series will be like World Cup final'
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

SPORT

Du Toit handed captaincy of invitation side to face Cheetahs
8 hours ago
8 hours ago