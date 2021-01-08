Netball SA suspends all events, with Proteas series placed on hold

Sport staff

Netball South Africa said its events team would continue to consult with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, as well as the Department of Health.

All domestic netball activities have been placed on hold “until further notice”, including an international tournament in Cape Town, the national federation announced on Friday.

This follows the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Postponed activities included the national Under-21 training camp which was scheduled for January 11-15, the Spar Challenge series in Cape Town between January 20-27, which had been set to feature the Proteas team, and the Men’s National Championships.

“This decision is taken with the aim of protecting the lives of all our players, members, all stakeholders, and partners,” Netball South Africa (NSA) said in a statement.

Cecilia Molokwane, the NSA president, said it was “very scary” to watch the impact of the spread of the virus, and the federation hoped to protect players and stakeholders of the sport.

“We will continue to take the lead from government and consult all relevant stakeholders as we take all the much needed steps to ensure that we protect lives,” Molokwane said.

The NSA events team would continue to consult with the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, as well as the Department of Health.

“I think it is also important that we take this time and continue to use this moment to educate our people about the importance of adhering to health regulations and protocols around Covid,” Molokwane said.

NSA had been criticised last month after allowing over 800 players attend the opening ceremony of the National Netball Championships in Bela-Bela, which was well above the limit of 250 people allowed by government lockdown regulations at indoor events, while attendees were not seated the required 1.5-metres apart.

There were stricter health and safety protocols in place, however, at the closing function of the event, which was also held indoors.

