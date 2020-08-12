Sport 12.8.2020 01:47 pm

Barcelona COVID-19 case had no contact with Champions League squad

AFP
Barcelona beat Napoli to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. AFP/LLUIS GENE

A Barcelona player has tested positive for coronavirus but he has not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, the club said on Wednesday.

“Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on the group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19,” Barcelona said in a statement.

“The player has not been in contact with any of the senior team players who are scheduled to travel to Lisbon this Thursday to compete in the Champions League.”

The club added the player, who they did not name, “has no symptoms, is in good health and has been quarantined at his home”.

Barca, who were beaten to the Spanish title by Real Madrid, face Bayern in the ‘Final Eight’ played behind closed in the Portuguese capital on Friday.

