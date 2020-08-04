Sport 4.8.2020 11:12 am

Red card warning for deliberate coughing in football

AFP
Red card warning for deliberate coughing in football

Footballers risk being sent off if a referee considers they coughed deliberately at an opponent or a match official under new guidelines from rule makers IFAB. POOL/AFP/File/CARL RECINE

Footballers can be sent off if referees judge they have coughed deliberately at opponents or match officials in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, say the sport’s rule-makers and England’s Football Association.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) said it was up to the referee to judge whether he felt the cough was an abusive gesture.

IFAB classified deliberate coughing as similar to “using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures”.

“As with all offences, the referee has to make a judgement about the true nature of the offence,” it said.

“If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the ‘cough’ took place with a large distance between the players.

“However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action.”

The FA’s guidance for grassroots football in England will come into force immediately.

“If the incident was not severe enough to merit a sending-off, a caution could be issued for ‘unsporting behaviour’,” it wrote in a document.

It added referees must not look to punish “routine” coughing and “action can only be supported where it is evident it was a clear act against someone else”.

Related Stories
Football’s return good for country’s happiness index 29.7.2020
Five substitutes rule extended for 2020/21 season 15.7.2020
PSL want season resumption by July 18 10.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News SAB pulls the plug on its R2.5bn investment due to alcohol ban

Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life

Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment

Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 