Sport 8.7.2020 08:19 am

Taylor ready for ‘unique’ Weltklasse Zurich

AFP
Taylor ready for ‘unique’ Weltklasse Zurich

The US' Christian Taylor won his fourth world championship title in Doha last year. AFP/File/KARIM JAAFAR

Double Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor said on Tuesday that this week’s reformed Weltklasse Zurich Inspiration event will be a unique experience as he continues his preparation for next year’s Tokyo Games.

Switzerland hosts the event on Friday but athletes, including the US’ Taylor as well as fellow Americans in sprinters Noah Lyles and Allyson Felix, will be competing across the globe in a format adapted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is going to be a unique experience but nonetheless I’m very grateful for this opportunity and if this is the new normal for the time being then let’s attack it head on and make the best of it,” Taylor said.

Next year’s Olympics in Japan were re-scheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak but Taylor said the period had a minimal effect on his build-up for his title defence.

“The goals are the exact same, it’s just that the finish line has been moved, but it’s still to be the best in the world and to be the best person on the day,” Taylor said.

“To be stronger, faster, smarter, to be prepared for that Olympic final is the end goal, only the finish line has changed, the goals have remained the same,” he added.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition