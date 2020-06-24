MCC set to name first female president in 233 years

Current incumbent Kumar Sangakkara, the first non-British MCC president, nominated Connor via video link from his native Sri Lanka during an annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Connor, now the England and Wales Cricket Board’s head of women’s cricket, is set to take up her new post on October 1, 2021, subject to the membership’s approval.

It was not until 1998 that MCC, which owns Lord’s Cricket Ground, voted to allow women to become members.

Connor, saying she felt “deeply honoured”, added in a statement: “I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed nine year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the Long Room (of the pavilion).

“Times have changed. Now I find myself entrusted with this remarkable opportunity –- the opportunity to play a part in helping MCC, cricket’s most influential club, to thrive and grow in an even more modern and inclusive future.”

Connor is now chair of the International Cricket Council’s women’s cricket committee and Sri Lanka great Sangakkara said he was sure she would make a “considerable contribution” to MCC.

Presidents of MCC remain in post for one year.

Sri Lanka great Sangakkara’s term is set to be extended by a further 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MCC has worldwide responsibility for the sport’s rules.