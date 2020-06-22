Sport 22.6.2020 08:39 am

Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic event

AFP
Dimitrov tests positive for coronavirus after playing in Djokovic event

In Belgrade last week, (from left to right) Dusan Lajovic, Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov, Filip Krajinovic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic. AFP/File/Andrej ISAKOVIC

Grigor Dimitrov said Sunday he has tested positive for coronavirus after pulling out of an exhibition tournament which featured world number one Novak Djokovic.

“I want to reach out and let my fans and friends know that I tested positive back in Monaco for Covid-19,” world number 19 Dimitrov wrote on Instagram.

Last weekend, Dimitrov, 29, took part in the Adria Tour event in Belgrade with Djokovic, world number three Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, ranked 17.

He also played in the second leg of the Balkans tournament in Zadar on Croatia’s Adriatic coast on Saturday.

However, he withdrew after losing to Borna Coric, complaining of feeling unwell.

Later Sunday, the final between Djokovic and Russia’s Andrey Rublev was immediately cancelled as a precaution.

Zverev and former US Open winner Marin Cilic were also in the Croatia line-up.

“I want to make sure anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days gets tested and takes the necessary precautions,” added Dimitrov.

“I am so sorry for any harm I might have caused. I am back home now and recovering.”

Related Stories
Victories and defeats in 2014 SA tennis (video) 12.12.2014


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tough times ahead, no quick economic fixes – Ramaphosa

Covid-19 With no flights, Argentine sails across Atlantic to see parents

Rugby How Mandela inspired Pienaar and Springboks to conquer the world

Environment Forming an unnatural bond on my journey with botflies

Crime Conman posing as popular traditional healer steals over R500k


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition