Wirtz becomes Bundesliga’s youngest scorer at 17 years and 34 days

Record breaker: Florian Wirtz (left) in action against Freiburg last month. POOL/AFP/File/Ronald WITTEK

At just 17 years and 34 days old, Florian Wirtz on Saturday became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history in Bayer Leverkusen’s 4-2 defeat to champions Bayern Munich.

Wirtz went into the record books when he curled the ball past Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the dying moments of the match.

The teenager supplanted Nuri Sahin, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who was 17 years and 82 days old when he scored against Nuremberg in 2005, when Wirtz was just two years old.

Wirtz made his debut for Leverkusen against Werder Bremen last month, becoming the youngest debutant in the club’s history and the third youngest ever in the Bundesliga.

The teenager came up through the ranks at neighbouring club Cologne, before securing a move to Leverkusen earlier this year.

