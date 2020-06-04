Sport 4.6.2020 04:11 pm

Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions rule change

AFP
Premier League clubs agree to five substitutions rule change

Premier League clubs will be allowed to make up to five substitutions for the remainder of the 2019/20 season. AFP/File/Glyn KIRK

Managers will be able to make up to five substitutions for the remainder of the 2019/20 Premier League season after clubs agreed to the temporary rule change at a meeting on Thursday.

FIFA proposed the solution last month to “protect player welfare” with a large number of matches packed into a few weeks to clear the backlog of a three-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League clubs also agreed to increase the number of substitutes available for selection from seven to nine for the remainder of the season.

“For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“Shareholders also approved for clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.”

To avoid too many stoppages, each team will still only have three opportunities to make changes as well as at half-time.

The Premier League will resume with two matches on June 17 as Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United travel to Aston Villa.

The remaining nine full rounds of fixtures are then expected to be completed in just five weeks.

Related Stories
Guardiola eyes ‘incredible’ season end despite Premier League failure 2.7.2020
Klopp expects four teams in title race next season 2.7.2020
Guardiola thanks Sane as winger nears Etihad exit 2.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 