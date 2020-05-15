LPGA cancels Great Lakes event in July due to coronavirus

The LPGA announced Friday the cancellation of the planned July 15-18 event in Midland, Michigan, adding the tournament would return in 2021 and that sponsors have extended their contract with the tour.

“As I’ve said since this pandemic started, while we will do all we can to play safely in 2020, the most important thing is to ensure the long-term health of our tour,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

The next event remaining on the LPGA schedule is the Marathon Classic on July 23-26 at Sylvania, Ohio. The Shoprite LPGA Classic at Galloway, New Jersey, follows July 31-August 2 before the tour is scheduled to play three events in Europe.

Only four LPGA tournaments have been played this season due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, two Florida events in January and two in Australia in February.