Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been training with Swedish side Hammarby IF. AFP/File/Jonathan NACKSTRAND

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to Italy on Monday after two months in his native Sweden, as Serie A prepares to resume group training in a week’s time.

Ibrahmivoic was photographed arriving in Milan wearing a facemask and gloves before being driven to the team’s training centre at Milanello.

The Swede is expected to spent two-weeks in quarantine before joining his teammates who got back to individual training last week with group training set to start again on May 18.

The 38-year-old returned to Sweden on March 12 days after Serie A was suspended as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Italy and Europe.

Ibrahimovic has been busy training in Sweden with players at Hammarby, a first-division club which he part owns.

Unlike much of the rest of Europe, where containment has limited or prevented athletes training, in Sweden restrictions to contain Covid-19 have been more flexible.

Serie A stars have all returned to the peninsula with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo flying back to Italy last Monday from his native Portugal.

