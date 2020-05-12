Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan

Ibrahmivoic was photographed arriving in Milan wearing a facemask and gloves before being driven to the team’s training centre at Milanello.

The Swede is expected to spent two-weeks in quarantine before joining his teammates who got back to individual training last week with group training set to start again on May 18.

The 38-year-old returned to Sweden on March 12 days after Serie A was suspended as the coronavirus pandemic swept through Italy and Europe.

Ibrahimovic has been busy training in Sweden with players at Hammarby, a first-division club which he part owns.

Unlike much of the rest of Europe, where containment has limited or prevented athletes training, in Sweden restrictions to contain Covid-19 have been more flexible.

Serie A stars have all returned to the peninsula with Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo flying back to Italy last Monday from his native Portugal.