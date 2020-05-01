Sport 1.5.2020 10:59 am

Premier League lobbied US over Saudi piracy claims

AFP
Premier League lobbied US over Saudi piracy claims

The Premier League asked the US government to keep Saudi Arabia on a watchlist over TV piracy concerns. AFP/File/Isabel Infantes

The Premier League wrote to the US government in February urging it to keep Saudi Arabia on a watchlist because it said the country “remained a centre for piracy”.

The revelation comes as the league considers a takeover of Newcastle which would reportedly involve the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) taking an 80 percent stake in the club.

Prospective new owners must pass the Premier League’s owners and directors’ test, one strand of which relates to criminal activity.

The league has come under pressure from rights group Amnesty International and the fiancee of murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi to block the takeover due to Saudi Arabia’s poor record on human rights.

The Premier League’s actions in relation to the takeover are also under scrutiny because it has previously been a critic of pirate broadcaster beoutQ, which operates out of Saudi Arabia.

Qatar-based BeIN accuses Saudi of masterminding the pirate broadcasting of BeIN output, which includes Premier League games, as part of a spat between Doha and Riyadh. The Saudis deny the claims.

In a letter from the league to the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) dated February 5 of this year, the Premier League complain about a “failure to take action” against the pirates by the Saudi government itself.

“Saudi Arabia remains a centre of piracy, impacting rights-holders from around the world,” the league’s letter added.

“In view of this long-standing situation, the Premier League respectfully requests that USTR maintain Saudi Arabia’s position on the Priority Watch List.”

The USTR has kept Saudi Arabia on its watch list and confirmed in a report published on Wednesday: “The United States continues to remain concerned about reportedly high levels of online piracy in Saudi Arabia.”

Related Stories
SA recording industry laments lockdown piracy spike 24.4.2020
Spurs stars Aurier, Sissoko flout social distancing advice 21.4.2020
Amnesty warns Premier League over Newcastle takeover 21.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 