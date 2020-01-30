SportShorts: SABC will screen big marathons, Lakers train again after Kobe tragedy

ASA, SABC strike deal to broadcast top SA marathons

Athletics South Africa (ASA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have announced an agreement to broadcast several top athletics events during the 2020 season.

The agreement, which was signed at the SABC offices in Auckland Park on Wednesday, will see the SABC producing and broadcasting marathons, track and field and road running events.

The marathons that SABC and ASA will bring to South Africans include the Cape Town Marathon, Two Oceans Marathon, Comrades Marathon, Nelson Mandela Marathon and Soweto Marathon.

Aleck Skhosana, the President of Athletics South Africa said: “We would like to thank the Group Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Operations Officer of the SABC for working tirelessly with ASA to safeguard the success of the deal between the two parties. The success of this partnership will return athletics to its deserved status of visibility, giving athletes exposure and bringing the sport to the rest of the athletics family.” – News24 Wire.

=============

New Zealand injured pace trio ruled out of India ODIs

Struggling New Zealand will have their bowling stocks further tested after their three leading seamers were ruled out from the squad named Thursday for the one-day series against India.

New Zealand’s fortunes have plummeted since making the World Cup final last year, losing three Tests against Australia and three Twenty20s against India.

Pace bowlers Trent Boult (broken hand), Lockie Ferguson (calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken thumb), who were all injured in Australia, have not recovered in time for the three ODIs against India which start next week after the final two Twenty20 fixtures.

Kyle Jamieson has been called into the squad for the first time while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett are recalled after last playing ODIs in Ireland in 2017. – AFP.

=============

Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant’s death

The Los Angeles Lakers, reeling from the death of team icon Kobe Bryant, “want to represent what Kobe was about” as they press ahead with the NBA season, coach Frank Vogel said Wednesday.

“We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything,” Vogel said. “We’ve always wanted to make him proud, and that’s not going to be any different here.”

Vogel, 46, spoke to reporters at the team’s practice facility, where star players including LeBron James and Anthony Davis turned out but did not meet with the media.

Vogel said the club had a simple directive for players still coming to terms with Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday: “You guys can speak when you’re ready, and not before.” – AFP.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.