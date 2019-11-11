SportShorts: Raven on a roll, but the Fed looks bleak

TENNIS

South Africa’s Raven Klaasen and his doubles partner, Michael Venus, got their ATP Finals campaign off to an ideal start late on Sunday with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 over Rajeev Ram, a former teammate, and Joe Salisbury.

The fifth-seeded pair were in control from the start and will now face Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo as well as Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek this week.

“We’ll take that every day of the week,” Klaasen told the ATP Tour.

“To be the first match of the Finals is a bit nerve-racking and to get off to a good start certainly puts our minds at ease for the rest of the tournament.” – Sport Staff

=============

Roger Federer faces an uphill task to qualify for the last four of the ATP Finals after defeat by Dominic Thiem on Sunday following a masterclass by Novak Djokovic.

Six-time champion Federer was beaten 7-5, 7-5 in the evening match on the opening day after Djokovic had swatted aside debutant Matteo Berrettini in the earlier Group Bjorn Borg contest in London.

“Not allowed to lose anymore for me. That’s how it is every week of the year for the last 20 years, so from that standpoint there is nothing new there,” the evergreen Swiss legend said afterwards.

Djokovic began his quest for a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title and sixth year-end number one spot a 6-2, 6-1 romp against Berrettini.

Federer may now have to beat Djokovic to progress. – AFP

