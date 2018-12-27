 
Cricket 27.12.2018 05:58 pm

Olivier rips through Pakistan as South Africa set 149 to win

ANA
South Africa’s Duanne Olivier in action. Picture: twitter.com/Titans_Cricket

Pakistan were bowled out for 190 at stumps on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion today.

South Africa’s Duanne Olivier returned an 11-wicket match haul with 5/59 in the second innings as Pakistan were bowled out for 190 at stumps on day two of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion today.

Despite reaching 100/1 at tea, a spectacular collapse ensued which was orchestrated by Olivier who took four wickets in the session. His exploits followed his 6/37 in the first innings when Pakistan were all out for 181.

It was another poor batting display from Pakistan, except on this occasion the top three had laid a good platform with opener Imam-ul-Haq scoring 57 before he was bowled by Olivier. Number three Shan Masood top-scored with 65 before he was removed by Dale Steyn (2/34). The next best score was 12, with six batsmen dismissed before reaching double figures.

Earlier, South Africa were bowled out for 223 on the stroke of lunch as Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock had guided South Africa to a first innings lead of 42.

Resuming on 127/5 in the morning, Bavuma (53) put on 34 for the sixth wicket with Steyn (23). Another handy partnership of 24 followed between Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, before Shaheen Shah Afridi struck to remove Bavuma and reduce SA to 170/7.

De Kock was then well-assisted by Kagiso Rabada (19), before the wicket-keeper was the last wicket to fall caught Fakhar Zaman off the bowling of Mohammad Amir for 45.

African News Agency (ANA)

