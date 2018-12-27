 
Amakhosi linked with Ugandan international striker

Emmanuel Okwi would be linking up with Uganda international left-back and former SC Villa teammate Godfrey Walusimbi, should he sign for Chiefs.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing Uganda international marksman Emmanuel Okwi from Tanzanian club Simba SC.

According to Uganda football website Kawowo, “both clubs have agreed on the transfer of the player,” although there has been no official word on the matter to date.

Okwi began his career in 2009 with Ugandan outfit SC Villa, with whom he has now had three stints. He is currently in his third spell at Simba SC, having previously represented another Tanzanian side, Young Africans. He’s also had a brief stay at Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel, as well as having played in Denmark’s top flight with SonderjyskE.

The 26-year-old Uganda Cranes international was part of the Simba team which won the 2017/18 Tanzanian Premier Soccer title, and has helped his club to reach the Group phase of the 2018/19 Caf Champions League.

A prolific goal-scorer throughout his career, Okwi would be linking up with Uganda international left-back and former SC Villa teammate Godfrey Walusimbi, should he sign for Chiefs.

AmaKhosi went into the Christmas break nine points behind league leaders Bidvest Wits.

Chiefs’ top goal-scorer in the league to date is Khama Billiat, with four goals. Leonardo Castro has netted twice in the Premiership, and Gustavo Paez once, with fellow forwards Bernard Parker, Ryan Moon and Lebo Manyama yet to get on the score-sheet in the league.

Kaizer Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung has recently said that discussions would take place with new coach Ernst Middendorp as to whether the Soweto team will delve into the transfer market in January.

African News Agency (ANA)

