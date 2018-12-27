Durban-born Rory Sabbatini is now a Slovakian citizen

Durban-born Rory Sabbatini will soon be playing as a Slovakian after Slovak newspapers SME and Novy Cas reported that he has officially become a citizen of Slovakia.

The change has come about because Sabbatini’s wife, Martina Stofanikova, is from Slovakia.

The Slovak Golf Association is to inform the International Golf Federation of Sabbatini’s change in citizenship and will also be sending the official documentation as proof.

As a result, the Durban-born golfer, currently ranked 203rd in the world, will, in future, play his golf as a Slovak and is likely to represent the eastern European country at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Sabbatini, who has six PGA Tour wins to his name, and has played in 45 Majors for 18 cuts, said: “I believe that I will be successful for Slovak golf and will be a source of inspiration for Slovak youth.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

