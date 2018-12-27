After passing Dravid, Kohli now has Graeme Smith’s overseas mark in his sights

India captain Virat Kohli still needs 75 runs to reel in former Proteas captain Graeme Smith for the most Test runs away from home in a calendar year.

Kohli scored 82 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne today to go past Rahul Dravid on the list of top scorers for India in overseas Tests in any calendar year – and India’s star batsman is now chasing Smith’s mark.

Dravid compiled 1137 runs from 11 matches in 2002 – and Kohli has now scored 1138 overseas runs in the calendar year.

Kohli’s runs came against South Africa, England and Australia, including four centuries (153 at Centurion, 149 in Birmingham, 103 in Nottingham and 123 in Perth).

