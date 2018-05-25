Ronaldinho set to marry two women – reports

The 2002 World Cup winner will reportedly tie the knot in August with his pair of “fiancees”, Priscilla Coelho and Beatriz Souza.

The two women have been living with the former Barcelona star since December at his $6.7 million Rio de Janeiro mansion, according to reports.

Ronaldinho started dating Beatriz in 2016, but continued his relationship with Priscilla, which began several years earlier and according to reports, both lovers receive a monthly “allowance” of around $2 000.

Former World Player-of-the-Year Ronaldinho asked both for their hands in marriage in January last year and gave them both engagement rings, according to O Dia newspaper.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.