Sunderland sign Moyes old boy Lescott

The 34-year-old played under Sunderland manager David Moyes at Everton and has now followed former Toffees team-mates Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar, who also know Moyes from their time on Merseyside, to the Stadium of Light.

“Joleon Lescott has joined Sunderland AFC on a short-term contract,” said a club statement. “The defender has put pen to paper on a deal with the Black Cats until the end of the season.”

Sunderland are a point adrift of relegation rivals Hull and Crystal Palace at the bottom of the Premier League after a 2-0 loss away to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

