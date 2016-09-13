Springboks will be determined to improve – Van Graan

Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan said the South Africans were looking forward to the challenge to go into battle with the in-form All Blacks on Saturday in Christchurch.

Speaking during a media briefing in Christchurch on Tuesday, Van Graan reiterated that the Springboks would be determined to improve their performance against the reigning world champions.

“We have a few strengths that we want to use and each rugby match has its own character,” said Van Graan.

“You have to be able to take pressure and apply pressure and the team that is able to do that for the full 80 minutes will win the Test.

“The two rugby rivals have huge respect for each other and it’s always a special occasion when the two sides meet. Whether you on the coaching staff or playing, you want to test yourself against the best in the world and on Saturday this will be such an occasion.”

The South Africans had a good field training session at their Clearwater base in Christchurch, which consisted of defensive drills, scrummaging and lineouts. Willem Alberts joined the team at the training ground soon after his arrival from France.

The Springbok side to face the All Blacks on Saturday will be announced at 19h00 on Wednesday evening (SA time).