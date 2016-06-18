Boks hit back

The Springboks finally got the better of the Irish at fortress Ellis Park when they won a nailbiter 32-26 to square the series 1-1 going into the deciding Test next weekend in Port Elizabeth.

The Boks outscored the Irish in the second half by 29 points to seven after they trailed 19-3 at the break to score four tries against two of their visitors.

It was the Boks’ first win under coach Allister Coetzee after going down 26-20 to Ireland last weekend in the first Test in Cape Town.

It, however, took a try by centre Damian de Allende four minutes from time to finally put the Boks ahead with Ireland refusing to lie down.

Trailing by 16 points after the error-ridden opening half, the second half didn’t start much better, with flank Siya Kolisi spilling the ball with the tryline begging.

Replacements in the form of No 8 Warren Whiteley, props Trevor Nyakane and Julian Redelinghuys and wing Ruan Combrinck were sent on to spark the Boks effort and it wasn’t long before debutant Combrinck responded.

Combrinck replaced Lwazi Movo while Whiteley came on for Duane Vermeulen, while Lions lock Franco Mostert also made his debut in the 68th minute when he replaced Siya Kolisi.

In the 57th minute Combrinck went over for the Boks’ first try and, with Gantries converting, the Boks closed the gap to 19-10.

In the 60th minute, however, the Irish responded with their second try by Sean Reidy after a rolling maul to once again stretch matters to 26-10.

Whiteley used an outstretched arm to score the Boks’ second try in the 65th minute but, once again, Jantjies was wide with the conversion to see Ireland still in the lead with 26-15.

Lock Pieter-Steph du Toit drove his way over in the 72nd minute aided by Mostert for the Boks’ third try to bring them closer, to 26-22, which lead to a tense final few minutes and De Allende responded.

If Bok coach Allister Coetzee was fuming last week at Newlands about the silly penalties the Boks conceded, he must have been blowing his gasket after the opening half at Ellis Park.

What Ireland did last week they just did better in the first half at Ellis Park as they stormed to a 19-3 half-time lead that even culminated in the Ellis Park crowd jeering them off at the break.

Ireland flyhalf Paddy Jackson kicked four first-half penalties while also converting the 34th-minute try of giant lock Devin Toner after Bok left wing Lwazi Mvovo stumbled over his own feet inside the Boks’ 22m line.

The Boks’ only points in the opening half came through a penalty by flyhalf Elton Jantjies in the fourth minute after a scrum penalty was created by prop Frans Malherbe for a 3-0 lead.

But once Jackson levelled matters in the 11th minute, the Irish led for the rest of the half while Bok flank Francois Louw was heavily penalised throughout by Aussie referee Angus Gardner for transgressions on the ground.

Jantjies had two more opportunities to draw the Boks closer but first his second attempt in the 31st minute hit the uprights and then in the 33rd minute his third attempt went out wide.