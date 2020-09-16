Learn to invest with the best, for free

On Friday evening, Shapiro will be hosting a free webinar on Zoom, aimed at anyone wanting to learn how to invest in the markets.
Shapiro began his career in markets in 1972, shortly after qualifying as a Charted Accountant. He now manages private client money and a small unit trust called the Sasfin Met Equity Fund.
Although the fund is small, it has earned three Raging Bull awards.
David is also well known for his market commentary on Radio 702 and SAFM as well his appearance on BDTV and CNBC. He also has his own show broadcast on CNBC Africa “On the couch with David Shapiro”.
In the webinar – jointly hosted by The Citizen and Grow Your Life (driven by Miracle Drive) – he will provide you with the basic tools to navigate through the complex world of investments.
Shapiro will be interviewed by interviewed in the webinar by TV & Radio host Elana Afrika Bredenkamp.
After this webinar, you will have the confidence to express the knowledge that they already have, as you don’t need a high IQ to identify companies that are worth investing in.
Info
Date: Friday, 17 September
Time: 8pm
Venue: Zoom
Webinar ID: 997 8840 6238
