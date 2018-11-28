Monash South Africa celebrates 18 years

MSA will continue to deliver unparalleled services in 2019 and beyond, with a broad team of esteemed academics who develop and facilitate a quality curriculum according to local and global industry needs. The institution continues to introduce highly relevant programmes and degrees from Law to Engineering, with an additional five new programmes launching 2019, including Mechanical Engineering, Child and Youth Care, a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Accounting and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Economics.
Deeply rooted in Africa but with global perspectives, the institution has a strong track record for student employability, outstanding pass rates and qualification completion times and is committed to continuing this legacy.
As a private higher education institution by law, MSA is subject to the same regulations, accreditation requirements and oversight as public universities. Our programmes have full accreditation, and are aligned with standards set by the Department of Higher Education and Training.
MSA students can continue to choose from over 30 study areas or they can start their studies with a Pathway Programme that articulates into our Degree Programmes. Students can also explore cross faculty double majors for a more personalised education experience. MSA programmes range from Certificate, Diploma, Bachelor’s Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Honour’s Degrees to Master’s Degrees, which give you access to numerous career opportunities.
As a higher education institution of the future, MSA develops career-ready graduates who are innovative problem solvers that can shape the future, shape industry and shape the world.
For more, visit www.msa.ac.za
