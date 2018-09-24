A sense of safety comes standard with Guardian Angel on Call  

Sitting in your car, with the humdrum of the world outside and your favourite song playing on the radio. This may be your only few stolen moments alone today – as a woman you really appreciate the quiet time in between meeting all the demands of your world. You turn up the radio as the song ends, and the news begins, with a report of the latest crime stats: the rate of common assault in Gauteng is the highest it’s been in 10 years and higher than any other province.
Your mind begins to race and jumps from one potential scenario to the next. What if your car broke down late at night and you were stuck on the side of a deserted street? What would you do next? Could you be the target of an assault? If you’re with 1st for Women you can breathe easy knowing you have Guardian Angel on Call to keep you safe.
That’s because when you take out comprehensive car insurance from 1st for Women, you have access to Guardian Angel on Call through the 1st for Women app, and could request a Guardian Angel to wait with you until help arrives.
All you’d need to do is download and register on the 1st for Women app to access this and a host of other benefits including: an in-app mobile crash detector that will pick up if you’ve been in a serious accident and send emergency medical assistance – whether you can contact them or not; an authorised tow-truck that you can trust to meet you at your exact location; a lift to where you need to go; a roadside assistance provider if your vehicle is out of fuel, has a flat battery, or a flat tyre; and automatic notification of your accident to their claims team – all through the 1st for Women app.
And the best part of all is that you can share Guardian Angel on Call with your regular drivers and up to five of your loved ones.
So you can rely on Guardian Angel on Call to help keep you safe – but what about your car? Proactive and regular car maintenance is critical to preventing breakdowns. So keep these tips in mind for keeping your car in tip-top shape:
- Practise preventative maintenance: keep up with regular services.
- Pre-trip safety checks: planning a long trip? Have a safety check done before you start your journey.
- Know some basic maintenance: learn how to change a tyre or jump start a car battery. If you have Guardian Angel on Call from 1st for Women you could request Roadside Assistance to take care of all of this for you!
- Stay fuelled up: get in the habit of filling up your tank when it’s half empty rather than waiting for the warning light.
- Heed warning signs: have faults identified and fixed quickly to prevent further damage that could lead to a breakdown.
- Say ‘yes’ to tyre pressure checks: many times when you fill up, the petrol attendant will ask if you need your tyre pressure checked. Say ‘yes’ more often than not. Also have worn tyres replaced and ensure you always have a spare.
Brought to you by 1st for Women
All it takes is one app to have safety, convenience and peace of mind at your fingertips. When you get comprehensive car insurance from 1st for Women, you’ll get the Guardian Angel on Call benefit standard on our app.
Guardian Angel on Call starts working from the minute you start driving. So if you needed a tow truck, following an accident or breakdown, you could request one at the tap of the app. And if an accident resulted in you needing emergency medical assistance, an ambulance would be sent directly to your location – whether you contact us or not. In addition to this Guardian Angel on Call offers a host of other benefits including: a Guardian Angel to wait with you if you feel unsafe; arranging a lift to get you where you need to go as well as provision of a roadside assistance provider, that you can track, to your exact location if your vehicle is out of fuel, has a flat battery, or a flat tyre – all through the 1st for Women app.
Simply download and register on the 1st for Women app, input your details (such as your medical aid information and any conditions or allergies you have) and allow the app to access your location. Then share the app with your regular drivers and five loved ones, so that they too can use the Guardian Angel on Call benefit. It’s as easy as that.