Paris meets Cape Town, with love

Leading manufacturers of heated towel rails and stainless steel bathroom accessories, Bathroom Butler, recently teamed up with Masterworx Architectural Design to create a bathroom transformation with a Paris-inspired interior design for an opulent apartment in Clifton, Cape Town.
To uphold the majestic views of the Clifton beaches, the bathroom transformation required a versatile and effective layout to accommodate the en-suite bedroom for an international traveller.
According to professional interior architect from Masterworx, Margaux Dercksen: “To achieve a contemporary design for the bathroom, we had to provide a classic element by including timeless finishes.”
The bathroom transformation was done by incorporating clean and slick marble finishes accented with bathroom accessories and LIQUIDRed tapware.
“The design was refined through simplicity and translated into a perfect modern interior,” said Dercksen.
The mix of monochrome colours and textures was created to achieve a dramatic and effortlessly chic interior.
“We are pleased to be a part of this indulgent bathroom transformation. Our objective as a brand is to not only provide top-of-the-range bathroom accessories and heated towel rails but to also keep up to date with the dynamic demands of our customers,” says Andrew Taylor, CEO of Bathroom Butler.
The bathroom accessory brand continues to redefine quality, style and uniqueness with their matt black bathroom accessories range, manufactured from premium Grade 304 stainless steel and designed with engineering excellence.