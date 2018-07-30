Improve your home and life

Decorex Joburg has become a defining event in South Africa.
Aside from introducing new home trends, it’s also a collaborative experience where anybody can learn more about a variety of facets of home, and even life, improvement.
This year Decorex turns 25 and so the event will be one of the biggest yet, the organisers say. If the launch earlier this week is anything to go by, they are not exaggerating.
Presented by Plascon, this milestone exhibition will be at the Gallagher Convention Centre from August 8 to 12.
Sian Cullingworth, portfolio director: design, lifestyle and retail exhibitions at Reed Exhibitions, says: “This show is a culmination of both regionally and globally-inspired designs that draw on more than two decades of industry knowledge fused into the best that current décor trends have to offer.
“It will be an overwhelmingly vibrant show fuelled with gifted creativity.”
One of Joburg’s leading designers, Dorothy van’t Riet, will channel this year’s #rhythmoflife theme into an impressive room setting for the Decorex Designer Spotlight feature.
Visitors can expect a timeless design from the team at Dorothy van’t Riet Design and Décor Consultants. Award-winning interior designer and patron of Decorex Joburg, Stephen Falcke, will reveal an unmissable installation at this year’s show.
Drawing on his best career creations, he will take visitors on a journey through time with a visualisation of his ideas on interiors and trends spanning 25 years.
South Africa’s leading product design showcase, 100% Design South Africa, will collaborate with Decorex Joburg for a fifth year, treating visitors to an inspired display of furniture design, textiles, lighting, wallpaper and product design from more than 130 local and international exhibitors all in Hall 1.
Another exciting Decorex feature is the South African Craft Collective (SACC) which comprises 60 local craft entrepreneurs featuring handmade home, gift and fashion accessories that reflect South African cultural heritage across the nine provinces.
The design-focused goods #rhythmoflife theme crafted by these skilled individuals include unique products created from recycled material, ceramics, as well as traditional and contemporary craft products, all of which are Fair Trade and environmentally- friendly.
Four groundbreaking designers, among them Kgomotso Malope of Motso Designed, will get the chance to transform a traditional outdoor shed into a woman’s haven as part of the She Shed feature in support of breast cancer awareness non-governmental organisation, PinkDrive. Each designer will incorporate a touch of pink into their creation.
Thru The Chair Project will showcase basic chairs recreated into décor items, the best of which are auctioned off by the non-profit organisation to raise funds for sustainable projects that have an impact on education in South Africa.
Three Joburg designers – Anita’s Interiors, Décor Identity and Vox Furniture – will bring some local flavour to The Bedroom Project by infusing the 2018 #rhythmoflife theme into enviable bedroom settings including a trendy apartment’s bedrooms and an elegant hotel room.
This feature is complemented by the ISCA Bathroom Trends Project showcasing the most in-demand bathroom fittings and finishes in two on trend settings – Urban Playground and Future Folk.
Curating these bathroom spaces will be fashion designers and winners of the SABC 3 Win-a-Home competition, Abiah Mahlase and Bradley Muttitt, as well as blogger, Kari Kelly.
The Rooms to Grow feature highlights the importance of colour and design especially in the formative years.
Regional designers, The Room Furniture, Clever Little Monkey and Petit Love will take visitors on a journey of maturation in four separate room settings: the Nursery, Toddler Room, Tween Room and Teen Room.
Guided by the #rhythmoflife theme, designers will feature exciting new furniture designs and décor selections suited to children of various ages.
Gallagher Centre’s hall 2 will be a health and wellness space. Here visitors can find out how to be rejuvenated and replenished by holistic lifestyle solutions.