Zuma camp’s plan to burn its way back to power

It has long been reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents in the ANC are planning to oust him and that he will not finish his first term – and the plot is being executed with the unleashing of anarchy in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng designed to culminate in his removal.



Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, made this clear in a video circulating on social media. He said they would be in control by 2024 and they would provide free education and opportunities for all.

Duduzane Zuma indicated that uMkhonto we Sizwe military veterans were involved in the plot. His statement reinforced reports that a plot is under way to remove Ramaphosa from power.



According to a source in the ANC, members of the Zuma camp are leading the coup plot against the Ramaphosa administration and an attempt to manipulate some Cabinet members to push their agenda.

However, the tide is turning against the instigators as the police are investigating at least 12 senior ANC members allegedly involved in fomenting the violence.



Ramaphosa has deployed the SA National Defence Force amid calls for him to crack down on the widespread lawlessness.



Duduzane Zuma said: “We said redistribute and rebuild, that’s all we going to do over the next two to three years. So by the time 2024 comes we will be fully in control.



“Our destiny is ours, how we want to implement policies in favour of what we believe, how we want to turn around and build this country over the next 20 to 50 years starts now.

We are taking over. So don’t be distracted by the sideshows, don’t be distracted by the rhetoric and narrative that was built for a long time that keeps us divided. -Duduzane Zuma



“We are going to pull together, going to make it happen for ourselves and we will not be dependent on handouts from anybody.



“We will deliver free education and create opportunities for each other. Hold on tight, it’s going to be a bumpy road but we will get over that line,” he said.

In the Eastern Cape, taxi owners have forced Andile Lungisa, Zuma’s ally, to denounce the violence and looting. He agreed to drive around with taxi operators and publicly call for the looting to stop and say he was opposed to it.



The taxi operators said the looting was badly affecting their business and that they voluntarily kept watch on shopping malls to stop looting.



Meanwhile, the violence is taking a racial turn as armed groups began attacking residents in Phoenix, near Durban, and black and white motorists confronted each other.



Armed Indian and white communities have been seen fighting to protect their properties, while township communities and taxi operators in the Eastern Cape and Tshwane were patrolling and guarding malls to stop the looters.

