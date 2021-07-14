Martin Williams
14 Jul 2021
5:01 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

Why not ask Zuma to end it?

Martin Williams

Zuma should be asked to give a two- to three-minute prerecorded speech, urging looters to stop. If he succeeds, he could be rewarded with a reduced sentence.

A member of the SANDF is seen walking past graffiti that says "Zuma/Msholozi out" as they battle with looters at Diepkloof Square, in Soweto, 13 July 2021. Shopping centres, malls, and stores have been looted across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for a number of days, allegedly linked to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment. Picture: Michel Bega
If sympathy for Jacob Zuma is the cause of this wave of looting and destruction, why not ask him to end it? Whether or not criminals have taken over, there was a “free Zuma” theme when the riots began after his incarceration last week. His name and image appeared on banners and flags and on a large wooden sign used as a barricade in Johannesburg. The Wenzeni uZuma? (What has Zuma done wrong?) slogan appeared on caps and T-shirts from his Nkandla homestead to Gauteng, leaving dozens of burnt out trucks, and traffic chaos. The whiff of MK Vets hangs...

