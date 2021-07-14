Why not ask Zuma to end it?
Martin Williams
Zuma should be asked to give a two- to three-minute prerecorded speech, urging looters to stop. If he succeeds, he could be rewarded with a reduced sentence.
A member of the SANDF is seen walking past graffiti that says "Zuma/Msholozi out" as they battle with looters at Diepkloof Square, in Soweto, 13 July 2021. Shopping centres, malls, and stores have been looted across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for a number of days, allegedly linked to former president Jacob Zuma's imprisonment. Picture: Michel Bega
