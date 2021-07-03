Brendan Seery
3 Jul 2021
Orchids and onions: Savanna brings humour, ‘decolonises’ technology

Brendan Seery

The idea was simple, yet went 'viral' in the best possible way – getting huge exposure on social as well as conventional media.

The past two years have been disrupted – and not in that clichéd advertising and marketing way – but, even so, I have a perception that South African advertising creativity is not getting the recognition it once did. It was good to see, then, Grey Africa and WPP-Liquid being recognised at the 2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, receiving two Bronze Lions for use of mobile and for digital craft. The campaign was “Decolonise Autocorrect” on behalf of Savanna cider, which also recently received two Mobile Merits at the One Show and a Silver Clio in the Digital/Mobile –...

