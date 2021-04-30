Ina Opperman
30 Apr 2021
Disgruntled Mango customers can get their money back

Ina Opperman

The airline could have more to worry about if consumers complain to the National Consumer Commission.

The hundreds of disgruntled Mango passengers who were stranded at airports because the airline’s flights did not materialise can use the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) to get their money back. While Mango head office staff had to be evacuated to protect them from angry passengers on Wednesday, the airline could have more to worry about if consumers complain to the National Consumer Commission. ALSO READ: SAA business rescue plan 'puzzling' and out of date Section 47 of the CPA prohibits overselling and overbooking. Although the tickets were not oversold or overbooked, this section states that a supplier...

