ANC praises King Zwelithini for peacemaking in ’90s

General

King Zwelithini’s body will lie in state at the royal palace of KwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Brian Sokutu
13 Mar 2021
08:03:05 AM
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini's reign lasted over 50 years. Picture: Gallo Images

With tributes pouring in after the death yesterday of 72-year-old Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini, an analyst and the ruling ANC credited Zwelithini for providing leadership in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) – once the scene of internecine violence between the rival ANC-supporting United Democratic Front (UDF) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters. So strained and tense were the relations between the ANC and the IFP, leading to hundreds of deaths in the 1980s and in the early 1990s, that after his release from Robben Island, a group of ANC KZN leaders led by the late SA Communist Party stalwart Harry Gwala, prevented...

