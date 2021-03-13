ANC praises King Zwelithini for peacemaking in ’90s

With tributes pouring in after the death yesterday of 72-year-old Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini, an analyst and the ruling ANC credited Zwelithini for providing leadership in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) – once the scene of internecine violence between the rival ANC-supporting United Democratic Front (UDF) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters. So strained and tense were the relations between the ANC and the IFP, leading to hundreds of deaths in the 1980s and in the early 1990s, that after his release from Robben Island, a group of ANC KZN leaders led by the late SA Communist Party stalwart Harry Gwala, prevented...

With tributes pouring in after the death yesterday of 72-year-old Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini, an analyst and the ruling ANC credited Zwelithini for providing leadership in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) – once the scene of internecine violence between the rival ANC-supporting United Democratic Front (UDF) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters.

So strained and tense were the relations between the ANC and the IFP, leading to hundreds of deaths in the 1980s and in the early 1990s, that after his release from Robben Island, a group of ANC KZN leaders led by the late SA Communist Party stalwart Harry Gwala, prevented former president Nelson Mandela from meeting IFP leader chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi – with Zwelithini seen as aligned to Buthelezi.

Independent political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga said: “[King Zwelithini] to a greater extent provided leadership in a very tense province.

“He transitioned in his relationship with the ANC as he traversed through different leaders of the ruling party – from Nelson Mandela to Cyril Ramaphosa – to survive.”

During the 1990s constitutional talks and in the run-up to South Africa’s first democratic elections in 1994, Zwelithini was seen as being drawn into partisan politics of the ANC and the IFP.

The IFP was initially opposed to parts of the new constitution advocated by the ANC on the internal governance of KZN.

With the IFP campaigning for the autonomy and sovereignty of the Zulu king, the IFP initially abstained from registering the party to contest the country’s first democratic polls.

Reflecting on the political implications of Zwelithini’s death, Sanusha Naidu of the Institute for Global Dialogue, said: “The succession is going to be very important, particularly with regard to the relationship with the ruling party and former president Jacob Zuma – as we move to the local government elections.

“Whoever succeeds the king should be watched on continuity or modernisation of the Zulu monarch.

“The fact that Zuma played an important role in KZN’s political stability when he was MEC for economic development, brokering peace between the ANC and the IFP, the role of the king was critical in that dimension.

“It would also be very important to look at the future realignment with the IFP, taking into account the influence of the party’s ceremonial leader Dr Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in Zulu royal affairs.

“Succession and the way forward for the Zulu royal house is going to be a matter for discussion. Issues around Ingonyama Trust and the land question are political issues.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness at the news.

“His Majesty will be remembered as a much-loved, visionary monarch who made an important contribution to cultural identity, national unity and economic development in KwaZulu-Natal and the development of our country,” he said.

The ANC said: “King Zwelithini was a courageous leader who did not only care about the well-being of his people, but rather the nation as a whole. During intense political violence between the ANC and IFP, he was criss-crossing SA encouraging people to resort to peaceful and non-violent means of resolving conflict.”

Zwelithini’s body will lie in state at the royal palace of KwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It is expected that he will be succeeded by his eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu

