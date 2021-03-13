ANC praises King Zwelithini for peacemaking in ’90s

PREMIUM!
ANC praises King Zwelithini for peacemaking in ’90sGeneral 57 mins ago
King Zwelithini’s body will lie in state at the royal palace of KwaNongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General King Goodwill Zwelithini passes on
Covid-19 ‘Extreme worry’ that Easter, Ramadan could lead to another wave
Politics Magashule to students: Free higher education is ANC policy
Celebs & viral ‘We’re very much not a racist family’ -Prince William responds
World Toilet roll heist gang lands in the can